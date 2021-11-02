We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Shutterstock
Avis Budget (CAR) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
Adjusted earnings of $10.74 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 55.7% and the year-ago quarter’s figure by more than 100%. Total revenues of $3 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 7.4% and improved 96% year over year. The top line was backed by increased revenues per day and rise in rental days.
So far this year, shares of Avis Budget have gained 359.7% compared with 142.5% rise of the industry it belongs to.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Revenues by Segment
Americas segment revenues of $2.40 billion were up more than 100% year over year. The segment contributed 80% of total revenues.
International segment revenues of $598 million were up 42% year over year. The segment contributed 20% of total revenues.
Profitability
Adjusted EBITDA was at $1.06 billion, up more than 100% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 35.2% compared with 14.3% in the year-ago quarter.
Adjusted EBITDA for Americas was $952 million, up more than 100% year over year. The uptick was backed by strong pricing and sustained cost discipline.
Internationally, adjusted EBITDA was $128 million, up more than 100% year over year. The uptick was backed by pricing and solid cost-reduction efforts to meet demand as volume recovery continues.
Avis Budget Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Avis Budget Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Avis Budget Group, Inc. Quote
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
Avis Budget exited third-quarter 2021 with cash and cash equivalents of $886 million compared with $1.32 billion at the end of the prior quarter. Corporate debt was $4.03 billion compared with $4.29 billion at the end of the prior quarter.
The company generated $1.29 billion of net cash from operating activities in the reported quarter. Adjusted free cash outflow was $816 million and capital expenditures were $27 million in the reported quarter.
Currently, Avis Budget carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Performance of Other Business Services Companies
Equifax’s (EFX - Free Report) third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.85 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.6% but declined on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.22 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 3.6% and improved 14.5% year over year on a reported basis and 14% on a local-currency basis.
IQVIA’s (IQV - Free Report) third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $2.17 beat the consensus mark by 1.9% and improved 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $3.39 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 1% and increased 21.7% year over year on a reported basis and 21.1% on constant-currency basis.
Omnicom’s (OMC - Free Report) third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.65 per share that beat the consensus mark by 20.4% and increased 36.4% year over year. Total revenues of $3.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.6% and increased 7.1% year over year.