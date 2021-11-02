In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
PPL Corporation (PPL) - free report >>
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) - free report >>
The AES Corporation (AES) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
PPL Corporation (PPL) - free report >>
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) - free report >>
The AES Corporation (AES) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
PPL to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Cards for the Stock?
PPL Corporation (PPL - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 4, before market open. The company witnessed a negative earnings surprise of 21.54% in the trailing four quarters, on average.
Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.
Factors to Consider
Solid demand from the residential players and improving demand from the Commercial and Industrial group owing to economic recovery in its service areas are likely to aid the utility’s upcoming results. New rates, which came into effect from July, are likely to boost revenues in the upcoming results.
Reduction of long-term debt is expected to have lowered its capital-financing costs and is likely to have boosted margins in the third quarter. The company’s divestiture of its U.K. utility business completed in June allowed it to focus on its core U.S. operations, which in turn, might have enhanced its earnings.
Estimate
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at 35 cents, indicating a decrease of 39.66% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
Earnings Whispers
Our proven model doesn’t predict an earnings beat for PPL Corp. this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
PPL Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
PPL Corporation price-eps-surprise | PPL Corporation Quote
Earnings ESP: PPL Corp. has an Earnings ESP of +4.29%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Currently, PPL Corp. carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Stocks to Consider
Investors can consider the following players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 3. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.57% and is currently Zacks #3 Ranked at present.
The AES Corporation (AES - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 4. It has an Earnings ESP of +3.53% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
TransAlta (TAC - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 9. It has an Earnings ESP of +12.50% and a Zacks Rank of 3, currently.