Signet (SIG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Signet (SIG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $97.69, moving +1.35% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%.
Heading into today, shares of the jewelry company had gained 14.55% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.96% in that time.
SIG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, SIG is projected to report earnings of $0.67 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 509.09%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.45 billion, up 11.59% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.07 per share and revenue of $7.16 billion. These totals would mark changes of +377.25% and +36.93%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SIG. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 11.21% higher. SIG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors should also note SIG's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.57. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.86, which means SIG is trading at a discount to the group.
It is also worth noting that SIG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.2. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Jewelry was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.2 at yesterday's closing price.
The Retail - Jewelry industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.