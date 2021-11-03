We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $54.46, moving +0.33% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%.
Coming into today, shares of the container shipping company had gained 23.76% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 9.65%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.96%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ZIM as it approaches its next earnings report date.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $31.33 per share and revenue of $9.6 billion, which would represent changes of +531.65% and +140.56%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ZIM. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ZIM is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, ZIM is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 1.73. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.74.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.