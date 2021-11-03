We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH - Free Report) closed at $101.15 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.25% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.37% gain on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 11.9% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.96% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from CELH as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.06, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $75.05 million, up 103.73% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $263.69 million, which would represent changes of +63.64% and +101.71%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CELH. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CELH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, CELH is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 573.96. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.76, which means CELH is trading at a premium to the group.
The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
