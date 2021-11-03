We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
This Week's 5 Pandemic Winner Earnings Charts
Earnings season continues to grind on even though most of FANGMAN has already reported.
Over 1500 companies are expected to report earnings this week.
Among them are a lot of the pandemic winners, those companies whose stock soared in 2020 as many people stayed home, and those reopen winners, companies which were supposed to benefit on the recovery.
But not all of the pandemic winners have been losers. And not all of those expected to do well on the reopen are.
Maybe the Street is getting it all wrong?
5 Pandemic Winner Earnings Charts to Watch This Week
1. Wingstop (WING - Free Report) has beat 5 out of the last 6 quarters, which is impressive during the pandemic. Wingstop was a winner during the pandemic but was supposed to be a loser once the economy reopened and the consumer could eat out again. Instead, Wingstop shares are up 30% year-to-date, beating the S&P 500 and hitting new 5-year highs. But is it too hot to handle?
2. Etsy (ETSY - Free Report) was one of the big winners during the pandemic as we all bought masks. It’s great run was supposed to be over on the reopen, instead, Etsy has beat 5 quarters in a row and the shares have hit new 5-year highs. Shares are up 35% year-to-date. But with a forward P/E of 84, is it too pricey to dive in?
3. Wayfair (W - Free Report) has beat 6 quarters in a row. It was a big pandemic winner in 2020 as consumers nested at home and needed things like desks, lamps and small appliances. But shares have been treading water in 2021 as the Street worries about “peak” earnings. Shares are up just 13.9% in 2021. Is the Street getting the story wrong?
4. Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG - Free Report) has beat 3 quarters in a row. It was expected to be a big pandemic reopen winner as travel returned worldwide. Shares did hit a new all-time high in 2021, but are up just 10.2% year-to-date. They trade with a forward P/E of 57. Is the return of travel still to come?
5. Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT - Free Report) has missed 6 quarters in a row. Shares rebounded in 2020 from the coronavirus sell-off as the Street expected it to be a big reopen winner. But shares have stalled in 2021, gaining just 6.2%. It’s trading with a sky-high P/E of 108. Is it going to take longer for earnings to recover than the Street assumed?
[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of BKNG in her personal portfolio.]