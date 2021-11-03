ETF Asset Report of October

Wall Street was in great shape in October. The S&P 500 (up 5.7%), the Dow Jones (up 4.35%), the Nasdaq Composite (up 6.40%) and the Russell 2000 (up 2.5%) delivered superb performances. The month was filled with events and news like downbeat Q3 U.S. GDP data, the start of an upbeat corporate earnings season, rising inflation and the resultant bets over a sooner-than-expected Fed QE taper and some positive updates on the COVID-19 booster shots of vaccine.
Against this backdrop, below we highlight the asset report of October.
S&P 500 Top Favorite iShares Core S&P 500 ETF ( IVV Quick Quote IVV - Free Report) , SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) amassed about $8.49 billion, $1.97 billion and $1.70 billion in assets, respectively, in October. Equity investors brushed aside uncertainty over the Fed’s QE tapering. Nasdaq ETF Investors’ Darling Too Invesco QQQ Trust ( QQQ Quick Quote QQQ - Free Report) garnered about $2.0 billion in assets in October. The Nasdaq, heavy on technology and growth stocks, deserve special mention for its upbeat performance in October. Solid earnings from several tech behemoth probably led to this gain. Dividend & Minimum Volatility ETFs Top SPDR S&P Dividend ETF ( SDY Quick Quote SDY - Free Report) has amassed about $1.02 billion in assets in the month. Dividend aristocrats that SDY focuses on are blue-chip dividend-paying companies with a long history of increasing dividend payments year over year. Dividend aristocrat funds provide investors with dividend growth opportunities compared to other products in the space but might not necessarily have the highest yields.
In a critical juncture like this when inflation is rising, the Fed is on the verge of considering a QE tapering and the economy is growing sluggishly, dividend growth ETFs are worth a bet as these offer great safety (read:
4 ETF Areas for Investors to Make the Most of Q4).
As a matter of fact, investorspoured money into
iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF ( USMV Quick Quote USMV - Free Report) . The fund hauled in about $996.7 million in the month. TIPS ETF in Fashion for a Valid Reason iShares TIPS Bond ETF ( TIP Quick Quote TIP - Free Report) attracted about $772.5 million in the month. Headline price pressures as gauged by the personal consumption expenditures price index including food and energy increased 0.3% in September, pushing the year-over-year gain to 4.4%. That’s the fastest clip since January 1991. The annual consumer price inflation rate in the United States rose to a 13-year high of 5.4% in September 2021 from 5.3% in August and above market expectations of 5.3% (read: ETF Strategies to Beat Likely "Hyperinflation" in the World). Investment Grade Corporate Bonds Fall Out of Favor iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF ( LQD Quick Quote LQD - Free Report) and iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) lost about $1.41 billion and $1.29 billion in assets, respectively, in the month. Financials Saw Outflows Too Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund ( XLF Quick Quote XLF - Free Report) witnessed outflows of $760.2 million in assets. Earnings of big banks were decent in the month. Rates also rose in mid-October which steepened the yield curve. As a result, XLF gained 7.3% in October, which probably led investors to book profit.
However, rates finally declined in the month-end on downbeat GDP data report. This is another factor why XLF failed to make a killing in October.
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares (FAS) and iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG) also saw $463 million and $447.2 million in assets, respectively, gushing out. Energy Sheds Assets Too Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund ( XLE Quick Quote XLE - Free Report) has seen assets worth of $490.9 million moving out of the fund. Investors may have probably booked profit thanks to the stupendous energy rally.
Image: Bigstock
ETF Asset Report of October
Wall Street was in great shape in October. The S&P 500 (up 5.7%), the Dow Jones (up 4.35%), the Nasdaq Composite (up 6.40%) and the Russell 2000 (up 2.5%) delivered superb performances. The month was filled with events and news like downbeat Q3 U.S. GDP data, the start of an upbeat corporate earnings season, rising inflation and the resultant bets over a sooner-than-expected Fed QE taper and some positive updates on the COVID-19 booster shots of vaccine.
Against this backdrop, below we highlight the asset report of October.
S&P 500 Top Favorite
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV - Free Report) , SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) amassed about $8.49 billion, $1.97 billion and $1.70 billion in assets, respectively, in October. Equity investors brushed aside uncertainty over the Fed’s QE tapering.
Nasdaq ETF Investors’ Darling Too
Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ - Free Report) garnered about $2.0 billion in assets in October. The Nasdaq, heavy on technology and growth stocks, deserve special mention for its upbeat performance in October. Solid earnings from several tech behemoth probably led to this gain.
Dividend & Minimum Volatility ETFs Top
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY - Free Report) has amassed about $1.02 billion in assets in the month. Dividend aristocrats that SDY focuses on are blue-chip dividend-paying companies with a long history of increasing dividend payments year over year. Dividend aristocrat funds provide investors with dividend growth opportunities compared to other products in the space but might not necessarily have the highest yields.
In a critical juncture like this when inflation is rising, the Fed is on the verge of considering a QE tapering and the economy is growing sluggishly, dividend growth ETFs are worth a bet as these offer great safety (read: 4 ETF Areas for Investors to Make the Most of Q4).
As a matter of fact, investorspoured money into iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV - Free Report) . The fund hauled in about $996.7 million in the month.
TIPS ETF in Fashion for a Valid Reason
iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP - Free Report) attracted about $772.5 million in the month. Headline price pressures as gauged by the personal consumption expenditures price index including food and energy increased 0.3% in September, pushing the year-over-year gain to 4.4%. That’s the fastest clip since January 1991. The annual consumer price inflation rate in the United States rose to a 13-year high of 5.4% in September 2021 from 5.3% in August and above market expectations of 5.3% (read: ETF Strategies to Beat Likely "Hyperinflation" in the World).
Investment Grade Corporate Bonds Fall Out of Favor
iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD - Free Report) and iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) lost about $1.41 billion and $1.29 billion in assets, respectively, in the month.
Financials Saw Outflows Too
Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF - Free Report) witnessed outflows of $760.2 million in assets. Earnings of big banks were decent in the month. Rates also rose in mid-October which steepened the yield curve. As a result, XLF gained 7.3% in October, which probably led investors to book profit.
However, rates finally declined in the month-end on downbeat GDP data report. This is another factor why XLF failed to make a killing in October. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares (FAS) and iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG) also saw $463 million and $447.2 million in assets, respectively, gushing out.
Energy Sheds Assets Too
Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE - Free Report) has seen assets worth of $490.9 million moving out of the fund. Investors may have probably booked profit thanks to the stupendous energy rally.