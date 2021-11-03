Back to top

Company News for Nov 3, 2021

  • The Clorox Co.’s (CLX - Free Report) shares rose 1.2% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.21, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01.
  • Under Armour Inc.’s (UAA - Free Report) shares soared 16.5% after reporting third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.31, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.15.
  • Shares of Cummins Inc. (CMI - Free Report) fell 1.2% after the company posted third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $3.61, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.99.
  • Shares of Zebra Technologies Corp. (ZBRA - Free Report) jumped 7.9% after posting third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $4.55, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.98.

