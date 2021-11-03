We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 3rd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM - Free Report) designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.3% downward over the last 30 days.
DaVita Inc. (DVA - Free Report) provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Flowserve Corporation (FLS - Free Report) designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.9% downward over the last 30 days.
JD.com, Inc. (JD - Free Report) operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Starbucks Corporation (SBUX - Free Report) operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 7% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.