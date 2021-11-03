Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for November 3rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM - Free Report) designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.3% downward over the last 30 days.

DaVita Inc. (DVA - Free Report) provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Flowserve Corporation (FLS - Free Report) designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.9% downward over the last 30 days.

JD.com, Inc. (JD - Free Report) operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX - Free Report) operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 7% downward over the last 30 days.

