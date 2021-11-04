In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Discovery, Inc. (DISCA) - free report >>
Callaway Golf Company (ELY) - free report >>
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Discovery, Inc. (DISCA) - free report >>
Callaway Golf Company (ELY) - free report >>
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Discovery (DISCA) Q3 Earnings Up Y/Y, Revenues Miss Estimates
Discovery (DISCA - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of 24 cents per share, which decreased 54.5% year over year.
Revenues increased 23% year over year to $3.150 billion but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.3%.
The consensus mark for earnings was pegged at 40 cents per share.
Top-Line Details
Advertising revenues increased 11.6% year over year to $1.46 billion. Distribution revenues increased 15% year over year to $1.38 billion. Other revenues were $313 million compared with $56 million reported in the year-ago quarter.
Discovery, Inc. Price
Discovery, Inc. price | Discovery, Inc. Quote
U.S. Networks (59% of revenues) revenues increased 12% on a year-over-year basis to $1.86 billion. Advertising revenues increased 5.3% while distribution revenues grew 20.8%.
Subscribers of Discovery’s fully distributed networks were 2% lower on a year-over-year basis. Total portfolio subscribers declined 4% year over year.
International Networks revenues (41.1% of revenues) surged 43.6% year over year to $1.30 billion. Advertising revenues and distribution revenues were up 27.9% and 7%, respectively.
Discovery ended the third quarter with 20 million paying direct-to-consumer subscribers.
Operating Details
In the third quarter, selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses surged 49.1% from the year-ago quarter to $944 million.
Adjusted operating income before depreciation & amortization (“OIBDA”) decreased 23.9% from the year-ago quarter to $726 million.
U.S. Networks adjusted OIBDA increased 1.3% from the year-ago quarter to $963 million. However, International Networks’ adjusted OIBDA loss was $79 million.
GAAP operating income declined 38% year over year to $329 million.
Balance Sheet
As of Sep 30, 2021, cash & cash equivalents were $3.12 billion compared with $2.8 billion as of Jun 30, 2021.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Currently, Discovery carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
AMC Entertainment (AMC - Free Report) , Clarus (CLAR - Free Report) and Callaway Golf (ELY - Free Report) are some better-ranked stocks in the broader Consumer & Discretionary sector. All three stocks carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Both AMC and Clarus are set to report their quarterly results on Nov 8. Callaway Golf is scheduled to report the same on Nov 9.