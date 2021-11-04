Back to top

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Recently Broke Out Above the 50-Day Moving Average

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, DKS broke through the 50-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

One of the three major moving averages, the 50-day simple moving average is commonly used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. However, the 50-day is considered to be more important since it's the first marker of an up or down trend.

Moving Average Chart for DKS

DKS could be on the verge of another rally after moving 11.9% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.

Once investors consider DKS's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 4 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Investors should think about putting DKS on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.


