Express (EXPR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Express (EXPR - Free Report) closed at $4.27, marking a -0.23% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.42% gain on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the clothing and accessories chain had lost 2.95% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.03% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from EXPR as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.02, up 98.29% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $480.2 million, up 49.1% from the year-ago period.
EXPR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.20 per share and revenue of $1.91 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +95.88% and +57.66%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for EXPR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. EXPR is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.