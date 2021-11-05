We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Live Nation (LYV) Stock Up on Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter 2021 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year. Following the results, the company’s shares have gained 5.5% in the after-hour trading session on Nov 3.
The company has been benefiting from pent-up demand for live events and robust ticket sales for major festivals. Overall ticket sales for major festivals were up 10% compared to 2019. Improved pricing contributed to the results as well.
Earnings & Revenues
In third-quarter 2021, the company reported adjusted earnings per share of 19 cents, which compared favorably with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 11 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company had reported an adjusted loss per share of $2.45.
The company’s revenues of $2,698.5 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,121 million. In the prior year quarter, the company had reported revenues of $184 million.
Segmental Discussion
Concerts: The segment’s revenues totaled $2,151.6 million, up from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $154.8 million. Adjusted operating income was $59.6 million against a loss of $173.4 million in the year-ago quarter. Total estimated events increased to 5,563, up from the prior-year quarter’s 360 events.
Ticketing: The segment’s revenues amounted to $374.2 million, against the prior-year quarter figure of ($19.8) million. Adjusted operating income increased to $171.8 million, versus a loss of $141.9 million in the prior-year quarter. Total estimated ticket sold rose to 83,094,000.
Sponsorship & Advertising: The segment’s revenues were $174.4 million, up from the prior-year quarter’s $47.9 million. Adjusted operating income rose to $111.2 million from $22.9 million in the prior-year quarter.
Balance Sheet
Cash and cash equivalents as of Sep 30, 2021, totaled $4,628.9 million compared with $2,537.8 million as on Dec 31, 2020. Goodwill in the third quarter was $2,109.7 million compared with $2,129.2 million at 2020-end. Total long-term debt increased to $5,686.9 million, compared with $4,855.1 million as on Dec 31, 2020.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Live Nation currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector include Golden Entertainment, Inc. (GDEN - Free Report) , Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH - Free Report) and RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK - Free Report) . Golden Entertainment sports a Zacks rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Camping World and RCI Hospitality carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Golden Entertainment’s 2021 earnings are expected to surge 232.1%.
Camping World has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 70.9%, on average.
RCI Hospitality has a three-five-year EPS growth rate of 12%.