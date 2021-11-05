We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of NXPI and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.
NXP Semiconductors N.V. is one of 648 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. NXPI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NXPI's full-year earnings has moved 0.89% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, NXPI has moved about 37.89% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 28.50%. This means that NXP Semiconductors N.V. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, NXPI belongs to the Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry, which includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #21 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 32.81% so far this year, so NXPI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to NXPI as it looks to continue its solid performance.