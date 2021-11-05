We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Ovintiv (OVV) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of Ovintiv (OVV - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Ovintiv is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 255 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. OVV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OVV's full-year earnings has moved 21.43% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, OVV has moved about 148.89% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 37.06%. This means that Ovintiv is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, OVV belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - Canadian industry, which includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 83.75% so far this year, so OVV is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
OVV will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.