What's in the Cards for Lemonade (LMND) in Q3 Earnings?
Lemonade, Inc. (LMND - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 9, after market close. The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 2.27% in the last-reported quarter.
Factors to Consider
Premiums are likely to have improved attributable to diversification of business mix to higher premium products, and customers having multiple policies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for premium per customer is pegged at $253, indicating an increase of 25.9% from the year-ago reported number.
Lemonade projects gross earned premiums between $76.5 million and $77.5 million for the third quarter of 2021, given a likely improvement in in-force premium.
In-force premium in the to-be-reported quarter is likely to have been aided by an increase in customer base as well as an improvement in premium per customer. The company estimates in-force premium between $336 million and $339 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is pegged at $338 million, implying an increase of 78.8% from year-ago reported number.
Lemonade projects revenues between $32.5 and $33.5 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is pegged at $33.6 million, suggesting an increase of 89% from the year-ago reported figure.
Expenses are expected to have increased attributable to a rise in other insurance expense, technology development, and general and administrative expense. Lemonade projects adjusted EBITDA loss in the range of $52 million to $55 million for the to-be-reported quarter.
What the Zacks Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Lemonade this time around. This is because the stock needs to have the right combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold). This is not the case as you can see below.
Earnings ESP: Lemonade has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. This is because both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged of a loss of $1.15 per share. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Lemonade, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Lemonade, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Lemonade, Inc. Quote
Zacks Rank: Lemonade currently carries a Zacks Rank of 4 (Sell).
