Pinterest's (PINS) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Surge Y/Y
Pinterest (PINS - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2021 non-GAAP earnings of 28 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.7% and surged 115.4% year over year.
Revenues soared 42.9% year over year to $633 million and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%.
Revenues from the United States increased 33.2% year over year to $498 million. International revenues soared 95.7% year over year to $135 million.
User Base Details
Monthly active users (MAUs) increased 1% from the prior-year quarter to 444 million globally. While United States MAUs decreased 10% to 89 million, International MAUs grew 4% from the year-ago quarter to 356 million.
Pinterest, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Pinterest, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Pinterest, Inc. Quote
Global average revenue per user (ARPU) increased 37% from a year ago to $1.41.
While ARPU in the United States increased 44% year over year to $5.55, International ARPU surged 81% to 38 cents.
Operating Details
Pinterest’s third-quarter 2021 total costs and expenses increased 22.2% year over year to $438 million.
For the reported quarter, research and development expenses increased 16.1% from the prior-year period to $186 million. Sales and marketing expenses surged 31.7% year over year to $156.1 million.
General and administrative expenses decreased 55.7% year over year to $65.7 million.
Adjusted EBITDA (32% of total revenues) was $201.5 million for third-quarter 2021, up 117% year over year.
Balance Sheet
The company ended Sep 30, 2021 with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $2.31 billion compared with $2.14 billion as of Jun 30, 2021.
Guidance
Pinterest expects fourth-quarter revenues grow in the high teens percentage range year over year. Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to grow in the low teens sequentially.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Pinterest currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include Applied Materials (AMAT - Free Report) , Cisco Systems (CSCO - Free Report) and Clearfield (CLFD - Free Report) . While Clearfield sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), both Applied Materials and Cisco carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Clearfield and Cisco are set to report their earnings results on Nov 4 and 17, respectively. Applied Material is likely to report the same on Nov 11.