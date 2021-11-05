We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
5 Small-Cap Sector ETFs to Track on Earnings Strength
Small-cap stocks staged a great performance to start November. The cohort (up about 1.4%) has underperformed its bigger peers like the S&P 500 (up 10.1%) and the Nasdaq (up about 11%) in the past six-month period. But things are taking a turn for the better for the pint-sized stocks. The small-cap benchmark Russell 2000 rose to close at an all-time high on Nov 2.
Still, it’s earnings time. Investors must be interested in knowing how the earnings picture is evolving for the segment. That would give investors a clear idea in assessing the future performance of an otherwise still-undervalued small-cap segment.
Q3 Performance: S&P 600 Versus 500
Third-quarter earnings for the S&P 500 are expected to be up 30.3% year over year on 14.1% higher revenues. This increment in earnings will follow a 95% increase in Q2 and a 50.1% uptick in Q1. Revenue growth in Q2 and Q1 was 25.3% and 10.4%, respectively.
Looking at Q3 as a whole for the small-cap index, total earnings are expected to be up 44.4% from the same period last year on 16.1% higher revenues. The growth in earnings will follow a 280% expansion in Q2 and a 339.8% uptick in Q1, per the Zacks Earnings Trends issued on Oct 20, 2021. Revenue growth in the past two quarters was 34.4% and 7.8%, respectively.
Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few small-cap sector ETFs that are promising a better earnings and revenue growth rate in the ongoing reporting season.
Sector ETFs in Focus
Industrial Products — Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (PSCI - Free Report)
This sector of the S&P 600 Index is likely to record 32.4% earnings growth in Q3 on 18.2% higher revenues. The fund has gained 5.8% this year.
Consumer Discretionary & Retail — Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (PSCD - Free Report)
The consumer discretionary sector is likely to end the third quarter with a 16.8% increase in earnings and 25.6% revenue gains. The retail sector is likely to see earnings growth of 66.9% on 13.3% revenue growth. The fund PSCC has gained 3.9% in the past three months.
Basic Materials — Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (PSCM - Free Report)
Earnings are likely to be up 177% year over year on 17.8% higher revenues. The fund has advanced 3.9% in the past three months.
Transportation — SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN - Free Report)
Earnings are likely to be 1255.1% higher while revenues may see a 35.1% uptick. The fund XTN has gained 2.5% in the past three months. Though not fully exposed to the small-cap stocks, the underlying S&P Transportation Select Industry Index of the fund XTN represents the transportation segment of the S&P Total Market Index.
Technology — Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (PSCT - Free Report)
The sector is likely to close out the third quarter with a 47.6% increase in earnings and 10.8% revenue gains. The fund PSCT has added 4.5% in the past three months.