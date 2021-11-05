We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Penn National (PENN) Drop on Q3 Earnings Miss, Margin Fall
Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN - Free Report) reported tepid third-quarter 2021 results wherein earnings lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues marginally beat the same. On a year-over-year basis, earnings fell significantly despite revenue growth. Following the results, shares of the company declined 21.1% during the trading hours on Nov 4.
Jay Snowden, president and CEO, said “While July was a record month, the second half of August and September was impacted by Hurricane Ida and regional flare-ups of the Delta variant, which reduced property Adjusted EBITDAR and Adjusted EBITDAR margins by an estimated $30 million and 85 basis points, respectively. As the operating environment has normalized, we have seen improved results in October. Further, Other Segment results included a $12.5 million lobbying expense to support the California sports betting initiative and $7.5 million in expenses related to new state launches of our Barstool Sportsbook app.”
Earnings & Revenue Discussion
Adjusted earnings of 52 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 84 cents by 38.1% and declined 44.1% year over year. Net revenues totaled $1,511.8 million, which beat the consensus mark of $1,500 million and improved 33.8% from the year-ago quarter’s level.
Penn National Gaming, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Penn National Gaming, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Penn National Gaming, Inc. Quote
The Northeast segment reported revenues of $672.4 million, up 23.4% year over year. The South, West, Midwest and Other segments’ revenues were $318.2 million, $145.7 million, $285.7 million and $96.5 million, up 24.5%, 85.1%, 24.7% and 307.2% year over year, respectively.
Operating Headlines
Adjusted EBITDAR rose 6.1% from the year-ago quarter’s level to $480.3 million. Adjusted EBITDAR margin, however, contracted 830 basis points to 31.89% from 40.1% a year ago.
Other Financial Information
At the third quarter-end, cash and cash equivalents increased to $2.73 billion from $1.85 billion as of Dec 31, 2020. Bank debt as of Sep 30, 2021 was $1.58 billion, down from $1.63 billion at 2020 end.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Penn National carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), currently. You can the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
A few better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Gaming industry are Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN - Free Report) , Golden Entertainment, Inc. (GDEN - Free Report) and Accel Entertainment, Inc. (ACEL - Free Report) . While Churchill Downs and Golden Entertainment sport a Zacks Rank #1, Accel Entertainment carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.
Earnings of Churchill Downs, Golden Entertainment and Accel Entertainment for 2021 are expected to rise 673.5%, 232.1% and 957.1%, respectively.