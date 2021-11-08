We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Earnings and Sales Top Estimates in Q3
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL - Free Report) reported net earnings of $254.9 million or 96 cents per share in third-quarter 2021 compared with $202 million or 73 cents in the year-ago quarter.
Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share were 91 cents that topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 81 cents.
The company recorded revenues of $667 million, up 5.4% year over year. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $619.2.
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. Quote
Operational Highlights
Total gold production was 370,101 ounces in the quarter, up 9% year over year. Average realized price of gold was $1,791 per ounce, down 6.1% year over year.
Operating cash costs per ounce for gold rose 7.8% year over year to $438. All-in sustaining costs (AISC) for gold fell 16% year over year to $740 per ounce in the quarter.
Financial Position
At the end of the third quarter, Kirkland Lake Gold had cash and cash equivalents of $822.4 million compared with $858.4 million as of Jun 30, 2021.
Net cash provided by operating activities declined 25% year over year to $323 million in the quarter.
Guidance
For 2021, the company expects total gold production between 1,300,000 ounces and 1,400,000 ounces. AISC for gold is expected between $790 and $810 per ounce for 2021. Operating cash costs per ounce sold is projected in the range of $450-$475.
Price Performance
Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold have declined 6.5% in the past year against a 20.3% fall of the industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Kirkland Lake Gold currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
