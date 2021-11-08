Back to top

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Now Trades Above Golden Cross: Time to Buy?

After reaching an important support level, Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. VKTX recently experienced a "golden cross" event, which saw its 50-day simple moving average breaking out above its 200-day simple moving average.

A golden cross is a technical chart pattern that can signify a potential bullish breakout. It's formed from a crossover involving a security's short-term moving average breaking above a longer-term moving average, with the most common moving averages being the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

Golden crosses have three key stages that investors look out for. It starts with a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out, followed by the stock's shorter moving average crossing over its longer moving average and triggering a trend reversal. The final stage is when a stock continues the upward climb to higher prices.

A golden cross is the opposite of a death cross, another technical event that indicates bearish price movement may be on the horizon.

Over the past four weeks, VKTX has gained 8.5%. The company currently sits at a #2 (Buy) on the Zacks Rank, also indicating that the stock could be poised for a breakout.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider VKTX's positive earnings outlook. For the current quarter, no earnings estimate has been cut compared to 6 revisions higher in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased too.

Moving Average Chart for VKTX

Investors should think about putting VKTX on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimates.


