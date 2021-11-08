Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Is a Beat Ahead for SoFi Technologies in (SOFI) Q3 Earnings?

Read MoreHide Full Article

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 10, after market close.

Let’s check out the expectations in detail.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $263.16 million, indicating 13.9% growth sequentially. The top line is likely to have benefited from strength across all three of SoFi's business segments — Lending, Financial Services and Technology Platform.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss per share is projected at 11 cents, indicating sequential growth of 77.1%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for SoFi Technologies this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

SoFi Technologies has an Earnings ESP of +64.71% and a Zacks Rank #3.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

SoFi Technologies, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

SoFi Technologies, Inc. price-eps-surprise | SoFi Technologies, Inc. Quote

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on third-quarter 2021 earnings:

Opendoor Technologies (OPEN - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +38.89% and a Zacks Rank #2.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

NV5 Global (NVEE - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +3.70% and a Zacks Rank #2.

SailPoint Technologies (SAIL - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +4.55% and a Zacks Rank #3.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) - free report >>

NV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE) - free report >>

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SAIL) - free report >>

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) - free report >>

Published in

business-services earnings