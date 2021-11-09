We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Dell Technologies (DELL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Dell Technologies (DELL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $55.53, moving -1.47% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the computer and technology services provider had lost 46.35% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.19% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DELL as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 23, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.35, up 15.76% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $27.36 billion, up 16.33% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.86 per share and revenue of $104.79 billion, which would represent changes of +10.75% and +11.13%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DELL. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.58% lower within the past month. DELL currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Investors should also note DELL's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.36. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 33.03.
Meanwhile, DELL's PEG ratio is currently 0.53. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Computers - IT Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.9 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.