New Strong Sell Stocks for November 9th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Magellan Health, Inc. (MGLN - Free Report) provides healthcare management services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14% downward over the last 30 days.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND - Free Report) operates as a gold royalty company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.8% downward over the last 30 days.

United Fire Group, Inc. (UFCS - Free Report) provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 53.3% downward over the last 30 days.

WW International, Inc. (WW - Free Report) provides weight management products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH - Free Report) designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.6% downward over the last 30 days.

