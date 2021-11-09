We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 9th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Magellan Health, Inc. (MGLN - Free Report) provides healthcare management services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14% downward over the last 30 days.
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND - Free Report) operates as a gold royalty company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.8% downward over the last 30 days.
United Fire Group, Inc. (UFCS - Free Report) provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 53.3% downward over the last 30 days.
WW International, Inc. (WW - Free Report) provides weight management products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH - Free Report) designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.6% downward over the last 30 days.
