Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) Just Reclaimed the 200-Day Moving Average

Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, APAM broke through the 200-day moving average, which suggests a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average is widely-used by traders and analysts, and helps establish market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments over the long term. The indicator moves higher or lower together with longer-term price moves, serving as a support or resistance level.

Moving Average Chart for APAM

APAM could be on the verge of another rally after moving 6.6% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.

Once investors consider APAM's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 1 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Investors may want to watch APAM for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.


