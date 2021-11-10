We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Fidelity National Financial (FNF - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
Fidelity National Financial is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 906 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. FNF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FNF's full-year earnings has moved 10.54% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, FNF has moved about 29.60% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 25.64%. As we can see, Fidelity National Financial is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
To break things down more, FNF belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, a group that includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #204 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 21.81% so far this year, meaning that FNF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to FNF as it looks to continue its solid performance.