In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR) - free report >>
Top Stock Picks for Week of November 8, 2021
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR - Free Report) is a mining company with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia. Alpha Metallurgical, which belongs to the Zacks Mining - Miscellaneous industry, posted revenues for the quarter ended September 2021, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a double digit percentage. The company has topped consensus revenue estimates two times over the last four quarters. Alpha Metallurgical has outperformed the market so far this year. Based on current data, the shares are expected to outperform the market in the near future.
Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD - Free Report) is an explorer and producer of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid.This energy firm has a massive footprint in Permian Basin — the most prolific oil resource in the United States. Through its $6.4B DoublePoint Energy bolt-on acquisition, the company added 97,000 high-quality net contiguous acres to the existing asset base. The deal boosted its total holdings in the basin to more than 1 million net acres, which will generate long-term oil production growth. Coupled with high crude prices, the company's increased output volumes will likely boost its bottom line in the coming days. The firm will generate stable cashflow across every business cycle since it has a strong footprint in the Permian, having a low breakeven oil price. Also, the firm’s debt to capitalization has been persistently lower than the industry over the past few years, reflecting lower debt exposure. The company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings (excluding one-time items), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Pioneer Natural's variable dividend payment of $3.02 per share of common stock represents a sequential increase of 100%.