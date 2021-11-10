We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
5 Must-See Earnings Charts This Week
Earnings season is still rolling on with over 1,000 companies expected to report this week.
This is the third big earnings week in a row.
We are in a new reality of three strong earnings weeks in a row due to all the IPOs and SPACs that have come on the market and are now reporting earnings around the same time.
That’s several hundred new companies that all need to report earnings.
This week, some of the newly public companies will be reporting, along with some pandemic favorites.
These 5 companies are some of the must-see earnings charts this week.
Will the earnings report provide a catalyst for the shares?
1. Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN - Free Report) has beat and missed since its 2021 IPO. Shares have been on a wild ride, with a big sell-off, and now a big rally. Shares are now up 7.8% on the year. Will the earnings report give it another boost?
2. Poshmark, Inc. (POSH - Free Report) has beat 3 quarters in a row and has a perfect earnings surprise record since its 2021 IPO. But the Street has really soured on this company as the shares have fallen 77% since the IPO and are trading near all-time lows. Is this a buying opportunity?
3. Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR - Free Report) has not missed since its 2019 IPO. That’s 9 earnings beats in a row, including during the pandemic. The company for freelancers, was a big pandemic favorite but the shares are down 19% year-to-date. Is the Street getting it wrong?
4. Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT - Free Report) has beat 5 quarters in a row as consumers rushed out to buy boats during the pandemic. But the Street now thinks that those strong sales are over. But are they? Shares are up just 14% year-to-date and are now dirt cheap, with a forward P/E of 7.
5. Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR - Free Report) has missed twice in a row. This 2020 IPO is in the hot integrated payments industry but shares have fallen 18% year-to-date. Is the selling overdone?