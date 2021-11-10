We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Nike (NKE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Nike (NKE - Free Report) closed at $173.82, marking a +1.15% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.35%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the athletic apparel maker had gained 14.35% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.11% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NKE as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect NKE to post earnings of $0.62 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 20.51%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.23 billion, down 0.09% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.56 per share and revenue of $47.11 billion. These totals would mark changes of 0% and +5.76%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NKE should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. NKE currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
In terms of valuation, NKE is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 48.22. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.07.
We can also see that NKE currently has a PEG ratio of 3.31. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Shoes and Retail Apparel was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.22 at yesterday's closing price.
The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 235, which puts it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.