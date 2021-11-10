We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 10th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
AstraZeneca PLC (AZN - Free Report) discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD - Free Report) engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Inari Medical, Inc. (NARI - Free Report) is a commercial-stage medical device company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 63.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP - Free Report) provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY - Free Report) is an investment holding company, provides value-added services and online advertising services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.1% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.