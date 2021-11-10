Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for November 10th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN - Free Report) discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD - Free Report) engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Inari Medical, Inc. (NARI - Free Report) is a commercial-stage medical device company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 63.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP - Free Report) provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY - Free Report) is an investment holding company, provides value-added services and online advertising services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.1% downward over the last 30 days.

