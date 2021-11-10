Back to top

AllianceBernstein (AB) October AUM Improves on Strong Markets

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) has announced assets under management (AUM) for October 2021. The company’s preliminary month-end AUM of $765 billion grew 3.1% from the prior month. Market appreciation, along with total firm-wide net inflows, mainly drove the rise.

At the end of October, AllianceBernstein’s Equity AUM increased 5.8% sequentially to $348 billion. Also, Alternatives/Multi-Asset Solutions AUM (including certain multi-asset services and solutions) was up 4.1% to $101 billion. Fixed Income AUM has been unchanged from September 2021 to $316 billion.

In terms of channel, month-end Institutions AUM of $334 billion was up 2.1% from the previous month. Retail AUM increased 4% on a sequential basis to $311 billion, while Private Wealth AUM increased 3.4% to $120 billion.

AllianceBernstein’s global reach and solid assets balance are likely to boost top-line growth.

Over the past year, shares of the company rallied 78.6% compared with 34.2% growth recorded by the industry.

 

Currently, AllianceBernstein carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Performance of Other Asset Managers

Cohen & Steers (CNS - Free Report) has reported preliminary AUM of $101.6 billion as of Oct 31, 2021, which reflects an increase of 4.4% from the prior-month level. Net inflows of $138 million and market appreciation of $4.4 billion were partially offset by distributions of $203 million.

Franklin Resources (BEN - Free Report) reported preliminary AUM of $1,561.7 billion for October 2021. This reflected 2.1% growth from the level recorded as of Sep 30, 2021.

Invesco’s (IVZ - Free Report) preliminary AUM of $1,593.7 billion at the end of October 2021 represents an increase of 4.3% from the prior month. The rise was driven by solid inflows, favorable markets and foreign exchange.


