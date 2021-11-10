Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Nov 10, 2021

  • D.R. Horton, Inc.’s (DHI - Free Report) shares rose 5.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $3.70 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.40.
  • Shares of Agenus Inc. (AGEN - Free Report) jumped 6.5% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of 69 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 46 cents.
  • International Game Technology PLC’s (IGT - Free Report) shares rose 6.4% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of 31 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 21 cents.
  • Shares of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANY - Free Report) jumped 4.4% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of 27 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of loss of 10 cents.

