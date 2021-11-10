We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Coupang (CPNG) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Coupang, Inc. (CPNG - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 11.
For the third quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.65 billion.
Further, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of 10 cents per share, narrower than a loss of 12 cents per share mentioned over the past 30 days.
Factors at Play
Coupang’s strength in its e-commerce business is expected to have continued to aid its performance in the to-be-reported quarter.
Coupang, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Coupang, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Coupang, Inc. Quote
The impacts of the company’s dominant position in the e-commerce market of South Korea are expected to get reflected in the third-quarter results.
The coronavirus-led social-distancing protocol and shelter-at-place restrictions, which have boosted the demand for door-to-door delivery of essentials as well as other items, are likely to have continued driving the customer momentum of Coupang in the quarter under discussion.
Increasing online orders for groceries, medicines and other essential items, as people refrain from stepping outside their homes due to fears of contracting the deadly virus, are likely to have aided the company’s third-quarter performance.
The growing proliferation of Internet usage and ultrafast delivery services is anticipated to have aided growth in Coupang’s logistics business, Rocket Delivery, in the to-be-reported quarter.
Strengthening momentum across the company’s fresh grocery offerings and food delivery offering — Rocket fresh and Coupang eats, respectively — is expected to have aided the company’s third-quarter performance.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Coupang this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Jumia Technologies has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.
