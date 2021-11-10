We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Heico Corporation (HEI) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?
Heico Corporation (HEI - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, HEI's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, known as a "golden cross."
A golden cross is a technical chart pattern that can signify a potential bullish breakout. It's formed from a crossover involving a security's short-term moving average breaking above a longer-term moving average, with the most common moving averages being the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.
Golden crosses have three key stages that investors look out for. It starts with a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out, followed by the stock's shorter moving average crossing over its longer moving average and triggering a trend reversal. The final stage is when a stock continues the upward climb to higher prices.
A golden cross contrasts with a death cross, another widely-followed chart pattern that suggests bearish momentum could be on the horizon.
Shares of HEI have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 11.2%. Plus, the company is currently a #2 (Buy) on the Zacks Rank, suggesting that HEI could be poised for a breakout.
The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account HEI's positive earnings outlook for the current quarter. There have been 1 upwards revisions compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.
Given this move in earnings estimates and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on HEI for more gains in the near future.