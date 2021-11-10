Back to top

This Week's 5 Most Popular Earnings Charts

Earnings season is still rolling on with over 1,000 companies expected to report this week.

There are a lot of popular companies that are heavily followed on Stocktwits and investing message boards that will be reporting.

What do their earnings track records look like?

Disney (DIS - Free Report)

Disney has beat 5 quarters in a row and those beats have been huge. Last quarter, it beat by 40%.

But Disney’s shares have stalled, falling 2.9% in 2021 on worries that the number of streaming subscribers has peaked.

It hasn’t yet resumed paying a dividend and shares are now expensive, with a forward P/E of 34.

Analysts are bearish on Disney, with 2 lowering quarterly estimates in the last 30 days and none raising.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM - Free Report)

Affirm has missed 2 quarters in a row, including a 77% miss last quarter.

But investors haven’t cared as Affirm’s shares have soared this year to new highs, up 44.5%.

One analyst is bullish on Affirm in the last month, raising their earnings estimate.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Affirm is now calling for a loss of $0.30, up from a loss of $0.31.

Will Affirm live up to the hype with this earnings report? 

Coupang (CPNG - Free Report)

Coupang is a 2021 IPO and has met once and missed once.

Coupang is often called the “Amazon of South Korea” by investors as it’s a South Korean online retailer.

Shares are down 39% year-to-date, however.

But analysts are bullish on Coupang with one analyst raising their estimate in the last week.

That has pushed the Zacks Consensus Estimate up to a loss of $0.10 from a loss of $0.12.

Is the Coupang selling over done?

Tapestry (TPR - Free Report)

Tapestry has a good earnings track record, with 5 earnings beats in a row. It beat by 12% last quarter.

Shares are up 38% year-to-date on a rebound in global consumer spending.

Tapestry’s luxury brands including Coach and Kate Spade should perform well into the holiday season.

Tapestry shares are cheap, with a forward P/E of just 12.7.  It also pays a dividend, currently yielding 2.4%.

This value stock is one to watch this week.

YETI (YETI - Free Report)

YETI has one of the best earnings charts of the week, as it hasn’t missed since its 2018 IPO. That’s 12 beats in a row. Impressive.

YETI continues to break out to new all-time highs, adding another 53% in 2021.

Shares aren’t cheap, with a forward P/E of 42. But YETI is expected to grow revenue by 28% this year and another 15% in 2022.

Can YETI continue to break out into the holiday season? 


