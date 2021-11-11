We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Rivian IPO Officially One of the Biggest Debuts of 2021
Shares of electric vehicle start-up Rivian Automotive (RIVN - Free Report) closed its first day of trading up 29%. The stock began trading at $106.75 per share on the Nasdaq, well above the $78 level the shares were originally priced at. Rivian now has a market valuation of $86 billion (after an implied valuation of $91 billion at the open), making it worth more than auto giant Ford (F - Free Report) and on par with General Motors (GM - Free Report) .
Founded in 2009, Rivian notably beat Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) to market with a fully electric pickup truck called the R1T, and it has plans to launch a seven-passenger electric SUV called the R1S in December. The company also counts Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) and Ford as some of its major backers; Amazon’s 20% stake is now worth about $17 billion, while Ford’s 12% stake equates to more than $10 billion.
However, Rivian has yet to generate any real revenue. It said in its IPO prospectus that it will lose up to $1.28 billion in the third quarter, and revenue will only range from $0 to $1 million. The global chip shortage and port constraints will likely negatively impact Rivian and its ability to produce high volumes of its vehicle fleet as well.