Company News for Nov 11, 2021

  • MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT - Free Report) shares rose 1.6% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of 67 cents per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 57 cents.
  • Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR - Free Report) jumped 2% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of 79 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 72 cents.
  • Sylvamo Corporation’s (SLVM - Free Report) shares rose 4.6% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $2.27 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.81.
  • Shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL - Free Report) jumped nearly 4% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.74 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of loss of 86 cents.

