New Strong Sell Stocks for November 12th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO - Free Report) produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 51.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSII - Free Report) is a medical device company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL - Free Report) designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Purple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL - Free Report) designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 84.1% downward over the last 30 days.

WestRock Company (WRK - Free Report) manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.1% downward over the last 30 days.

