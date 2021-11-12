We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 12th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO - Free Report) produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 51.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSII - Free Report) is a medical device company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL - Free Report) designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Purple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL - Free Report) designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 84.1% downward over the last 30 days.
WestRock Company (WRK - Free Report) manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.1% downward over the last 30 days.
