Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Nov 12, 2021

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Weibo Corporation’s (WB - Free Report) shares rose 4.6% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of 90 cents per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 81 cents.
  • Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (TPR - Free Report) jumped 8.4% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of 82 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 69 cents.
  • Dillard's, Inc.’s (DDS - Free Report) shares surged 10% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $9.81 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.93.
  • Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC - Free Report) jumped 14.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $1.01 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 84 cents.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) - free report >>

Weibo Corporation (WB) - free report >>

Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) - free report >>

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary medical retail