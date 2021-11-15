In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Stock Picks for Week of November 15, 2021
AutoNation, Inc. (AN - Free Report) is the largest automotive retailer in the United States.AutoNation posted the sixth consecutive all-time record numbers in the third-quarter 2021. Diversified product mix and multiple streams of income reduce its risk profile and bode well for top and bottom-line growth. Strong footprint, large dealer network and store expansion efforts are set to drive profitability. Increased focus on cost discipline is anticipated to aid margins. With the launch of its digital platform AutoNation Express, the company has stepped up its digitization game, which will help the firm to boost profitability. Acquisition of Peacock Automotive Group along with impending buyout of Prority 1 are set to buoy AutoNation’s portfolio. Strong liquidity profile and investor friendly moves instill further optimism. Thus, the stock is viewed as a solid bet at the moment.
Citigroup Inc. (C - Free Report) is a globally diversified financial services holding company providing a range of financial products and services. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its third-quarter results reflect continued credit quality improvement and robust investment banking revenues. As part of its strategy to simplify operations and reduce costs, it remains on track to exit the consumer banking business in certain markets. Going forward, net interest revenues are likely to be supported by an improvement in the economy and corporate confidence. Manageable debt level poises it well to navigate challenges in case of any economic downturn.