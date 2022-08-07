MDU Resources Group Inc. ( MDU Quick Quote MDU - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share of 35 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 49 cents by 28.6%. The bottom line also decreased by 30% from the year-ago earnings of 50 cents per share. Total Revenues
MDU Resources (MDU) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates, Cuts 2022 EPS
MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share of 35 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 49 cents by 28.6%. The bottom line also decreased by 30% from the year-ago earnings of 50 cents per share.
Total Revenues
Total revenues came in at $1,720.9 million, up 20.9% from $1,423.7 million in the year-ago quarter.
Operating revenues in the electric, natural gas distribution and regulated pipeline improved by 24.1% from the prior-year quarter’s level to $323.4 million. Revenues in the non-regulated pipeline, construction materials and contracting, construction services and other segments improved by 20.2% from the year-ago quarter level to $1,397.5 million.
Highlights of the Release
Total operating expenses for the second quarter amounted to $1,600.3 million, up 24.4% from the year-ago quarter’s $1,286 million, due to an increase in operation and maintenance expenses by 22.2%.
The operating income for the reported quarter was down 12.4% year over year to $120.6 million.
MDU Resources’ interest expenses of $28.1 million were up 20.1% from $23.4 million in the prior-year quarter.
As of Jun 30, 2022, the construction services business had a backlog of $1.92 billion, up 46% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.32 billion.
As of Jun 30, 2022, the construction materials business had a backlog of $1.13 billion, up 24% from $912 million year over year.
Financial Highlights
Cash and cash equivalents as of Jun 30, 2022 were $65.4 million compared with $54.2 million on Dec 31, 2021.
Total debt amounted to $3,028 million as of Jun 30, 2022 compared with $2,742 million on Dec 31, 2021.
MDU Resources’ net cash provided by operating activities in the first six months of 2022 was $117.4 million compared with $182.8 in the prior-year period.
Guidance
MDU Resources revised its guidance and expects 2022 earnings guidance in the range of $1.75-$1.90 per share from $2.00 to $2.15. The company lowered its earnings expectation considering ongoing inflationary and supply-chain challenges.
MDU Resources plans to invest $747 million in capital projects in 2022. The capital program is expected to be largely funded by operating cash flows in the range of $550-$600 million.
Zacks Rank
MDU Resources currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
