Image: Bigstock
2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume on Utilities and Bond
In the last trading session, U.S. stocks ended on a mixed note ahead of the monthly jobs report. Among the top ETFs, (SPY - Free Report) lost 0.07% and (DIA - Free Report) shed 0.2%, while (QQQ - Free Report) moved 0.5% higher on the day.
Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.
(FXU - Free Report) : Volume 4.61 Times Average
This utilities ETF was in the spotlight as around 813,000 shares moved hands compared with an average of 188,000 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as FXU lost 0.1% in the last session.
The move was largely due to bouts of volatility and uncertainty in the stock market that raised the appeal for defensive investment and could have a big impact on utilities ETFs like the ones we find in this ETF portfolio. FXU has gained 4% over the past month and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.
(ILTB - Free Report) : Volume 3.54 Times Average
This long-term bond ETF was under the microscope as nearly 218,000 shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 65,000 shares and came as ILTB lost 0.04% in the last trading session.
The movement can largely be blamed on a drop in yields amid growing U.S.-Chins tensions. ILTB has gained 4% in a month’s time.