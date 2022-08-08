Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 8th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Cowen Inc. (COWN - Free Report) is an investment banking and management services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 42.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Audacy, Inc. (AUD - Free Report) is a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 59.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Organon & Co. (OGN - Free Report) is a health care company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.2% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


