Company News for Aug 8, 2022

  • Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT - Free Report) jumped 5.3% after the company reported second-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.46 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.43 per share.
  • Gray Television, Inc.’s (GTN - Free Report) shares declined 1% after the company reported second-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.91 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.97 per share.
  • Shares of iRobot Corporation (IRBT - Free Report) surged 19.1% after the company reported third-quarter 2022 loss of $0.35 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.59 per share.
  • Essent Group Ltd.’s (ESNT - Free Report) shares gained 0.6% after the company reported second-quarter 2022 earnings of $2.16 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.58 per share.

