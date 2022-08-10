Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Encore Wire (WIRE) Just Reclaimed the 200-Day Moving Average

Encore Wire (WIRE - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, WIRE broke through the 200-day moving average, which suggests a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average is a useful tool for traders and analysts, establishing market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments over the long term. The marker moves higher or lower along with longer-term price moves, and serves as a support or resistance level.

WIRE could be on the verge of another rally after moving 19.8% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock.

Once investors consider WIRE's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 1 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on WIRE for more gains in the near future.


