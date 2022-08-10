Back to top

Company News for Aug 9, 2022

  • Shares of Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD - Free Report) jumped 3.9% after the company reported second-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.24 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.23 per share.
  • Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.’s (HE - Free Report) shares declined 0.6% after the company reported second-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.48 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.52 per share.
  • Shares of BioNTech SE (BNTX - Free Report) plummeted 7.5% after the company reported second-quarter 2022 earnings of $6.45 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.69.
  • Viatris Inc.’s (VTRS - Free Report) shares gained 3.7% after the company reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $0.88 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.81 per share.

