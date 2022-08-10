Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 10th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (CHUY - Free Report) is a full-service restaurant company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.2% downward over the last 60 days.

HCI Group, Inc. (HCI - Free Report)  is a property, casulty insurance, information technology and real estate company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 37.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX - Free Report)  is a manufacturer of home-building products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.7% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


LouisianaPacific Corporation (LPX) - free report >>

HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) - free report >>

Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (CHUY) - free report >>

Published in

restaurants