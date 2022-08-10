Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Aug 10, 2022

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO - Free Report) surged 14.2% after the company reported second-quarter 2022 loss of $0.16 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.22 per share.
  • Hyatt Hotels Corporation’s (H - Free Report) shares gained 2.7% after the company reported second-quarter 2022 earnings of $46 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.01 per share.
  • Shares of Aramark (ARMK - Free Report) increased 2.5% after the company reported thir-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $0.25 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.23 per share.
  • AdaptHealth Corp.’s (AHCO - Free Report) shares plummeted 13.5% after the company reported second-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.18 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.28 per share.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) - free report >>

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) - free report >>

Aramark (ARMK) - free report >>

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary consumer-staples medical