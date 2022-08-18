Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, ABR crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a well-liked trading tool because it provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. Additionally, short-term traders find this SMA very beneficial, as it smooths out short-term price trends and shows more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

Moving Average Chart for ABR

Over the past four weeks, ABR has gained 7%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider ABR's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 2 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on ABR for more gains in the near future.


Published in

daily-movers moving-average-crossover stocks-moving-today