Back to top

Image: Bigstock

After Golden Cross, Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI)'s Technical Outlook is Bright

Read MoreHide Full Article

From a technical perspective, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AERI - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. AERI's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, which is known as a "golden cross" in the trading world.

A golden cross is a technical chart pattern that can signify a potential bullish breakout. It's formed from a crossover involving a security's short-term moving average breaking above a longer-term moving average, with the most common moving averages being the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

A successful golden cross event has three stages. It first begins when a stock's price on the decline bottoms out. Then, its shorter moving average crosses above its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third and final phase occurs when the stock maintains its upward momentum.

This kind of chart pattern is the opposite of a death cross, which is a technical event that suggests future bearish price movement.

AERI could be on the verge of a breakout after moving 43.9% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a #2 (Buy) on the Zacks Rank.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account AERI's positive earnings outlook for the current quarter. There have been 5 upwards revisions compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.

Moving Average Chart for AERI

Investors should think about putting AERI on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimates.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AERI) - free report >>

Published in

ad-tech artificial-intelligence automation autonomous-vehicles batteries biotechnology cell-therapy creator-economy crispr daily-movers dna-sequencing electric-vehicles fin-tech furniture-retailers gambling gene-editing gene-therapy genetic-testing genomics home-builder home-buying-apps immuno-therapy iot medical-devices mobile moving-average-crossover oncology-screening payments ride-hailing robotics saas self-driving-cars smart-health social-media stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today vaccines